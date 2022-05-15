First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) Stake Cut by Good Life Advisors LLC

Good Life Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,204 shares of the company’s stock after selling 378 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 264.9% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 675 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 180.9% in the 4th quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 1,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $110,000.

Shares of FTCS stock opened at $72.86 on Friday. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.13 and a fifty-two week high of $85.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $76.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.59.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th were given a $0.196 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 25th.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

