First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI) Short Interest Down 51.9% in April

First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 96,100 shares, a decrease of 51.9% from the April 15th total of 199,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 119,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.
Shares of NASDAQ:FPXI traded up $1.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $42.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,559. First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF has a 12 month low of $40.51 and a 12 month high of $70.54. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.14.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.003 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%.
