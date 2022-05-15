First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI) Short Interest Down 51.9% in April

First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 96,100 shares, a decrease of 51.9% from the April 15th total of 199,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 119,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:FPXI traded up $1.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $42.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,559. First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF has a 12 month low of $40.51 and a 12 month high of $70.54. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.14.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.003 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 61.0% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $125,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $192,000. Finally, Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $206,000.

