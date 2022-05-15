Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Shares Bought by Meridian Management Co.

Meridian Management Co. raised its position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 120.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 53,143 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,051 shares during the quarter. Fiserv accounts for about 1.6% of Meridian Management Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Meridian Management Co.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $5,516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 97.24% of the company’s stock.

FISV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Fiserv from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Cowen lowered shares of Fiserv from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $144.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Stephens began coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Fiserv from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fiserv has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.96.

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 43,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.31, for a total value of $4,485,330.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 216,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,621,083.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact bought 432,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $94.11 per share, for a total transaction of $40,744,924.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 13,647,776 shares in the company, valued at $1,284,392,199.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 612,575 shares of company stock valued at $57,795,360. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of FISV stock traded up $2.62 on Friday, hitting $96.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,136,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,451,171. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Fiserv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $89.91 and a fifty-two week high of $119.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $98.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.79.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.05. Fiserv had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. Fiserv’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

