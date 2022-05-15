Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) PT Lowered to $106.00

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by research analysts at Citigroup from $137.00 to $106.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price target suggests a potential upside of 48.31% from the company’s previous close.

FND has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Floor & Decor from $130.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Floor & Decor from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Floor & Decor from $130.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on Floor & Decor from $135.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Floor & Decor from $150.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.23.

Get Floor & Decor alerts:

Shares of NYSE FND opened at $71.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a PE ratio of 27.70, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of $85.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.72. Floor & Decor has a 52-week low of $66.68 and a 52-week high of $145.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Floor & Decor ( NYSE:FND Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.02. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 7.57%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Floor & Decor will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director William T. Giles bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $96.00 per share, for a total transaction of $192,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Floor & Decor in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 163.6% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Floor & Decor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of Floor & Decor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Floor & Decor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.48% of the company’s stock.

Floor & Decor Company Profile (Get Rating)

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer and commercial flooring distributor of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Floor & Decor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Floor & Decor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.