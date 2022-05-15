Flotek Industries (NYSE:FTK) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Flotek Industries (NYSE:FTK – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Flotek Industries, Inc. develops and delivers prescriptive chemistry-based technology, including specialty chemicals, to clients in the energy, consumer industrials and food & beverage industries. Flotek’s inspired chemists draw from the power of bio-derived solvents to deliver solutions that enhance energy production, cleaning products, foods & beverages and fragrances. In the oil and gas sector, Flotek serves major and independent energy producers and oilfield service companies, both domestic and international. Flotek manufactures and markets innovative specialty chemicals, downhole drilling and production equipment, and management of automated bulk material handling, loading and blending facilities. “

Get Flotek Industries alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Flotek Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:FTK opened at $1.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $96.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 1.89. Flotek Industries has a 12 month low of $0.53 and a 12 month high of $2.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.38 and its 200 day moving average is $1.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Flotek Industries (NYSE:FTK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.12). Flotek Industries had a negative return on equity of 88.10% and a negative net margin of 70.55%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.30) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Flotek Industries will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FTK. Light Sky Macro LP purchased a new stake in shares of Flotek Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $581,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flotek Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $286,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Flotek Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $181,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flotek Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $175,000. Finally, Delta Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Flotek Industries by 72.9% in the 1st quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 296,468 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 125,000 shares during the period. 41.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Flotek Industries (Get Rating)

Flotek Industries, Inc operates as a technology-driven chemistry and data company that serves customers across industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the United States, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Chemistry Technologies and Data Analytics. The Chemistry Technologies segment designs, develops, manufactures, packages, distributes, delivers, and markets reservoir-centric fluid systems, including specialty and conventional chemistries, for use in oil and gas well drilling, cementing, completion, remediation, and stimulation activities designed to maximize recovery in new and mature fields, as well as to reduce health and environmental risk by using greener chemicals.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Flotek Industries (FTK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Flotek Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flotek Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.