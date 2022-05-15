Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) versus Solid Power (NASDAQ:SLDP) Head to Head Review

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Rating) and Solid Power (NASDAQ:SLDP – Get Rating) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Fluence Energy and Solid Power’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fluence Energy $680.77 million 1.84 -$162.00 million N/A N/A Solid Power $2.71 million 496.93 $18.09 million N/A N/A

Solid Power has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Fluence Energy.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Fluence Energy and Solid Power, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fluence Energy 1 5 11 0 2.59 Solid Power 0 0 1 0 3.00

Fluence Energy currently has a consensus price target of $33.39, indicating a potential upside of 357.44%. Solid Power has a consensus price target of $13.00, indicating a potential upside of 66.67%. Given Fluence Energy’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Fluence Energy is more favorable than Solid Power.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

37.4% of Solid Power shares are held by institutional investors. 0.0% of Fluence Energy shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.3% of Solid Power shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Fluence Energy and Solid Power’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fluence Energy N/A -42.04% -7.53% Solid Power N/A 5.18% 2.00%

Summary

Solid Power beats Fluence Energy on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fluence Energy (Get Rating)

Fluence Energy, Inc. provides energy storage products and services, and artificial intelligence enabled digital applications for renewables and storage applications worldwide. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence, as well as engineering and delivery services to support the deployment of its storage products; operational and maintenance, and energy storage-as-a-service; and digital applications and solutions. Its energy storage products include Gridstack, a grid-scale industrial strength energy storage product; Sunstack for optimizing solar capture and delivery; and Edgestack, a commercial energy storage product that discharges when needed to flatten a facility's energy load profile. The company serves utilities, developers, and commercial and industrial customers. Fluence Energy, Inc. was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Arlington, Virginia. Fluence Energy, Inc. is a joint venture of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft and The AES Corporation.

About Solid Power (Get Rating)

Solid Power, Inc. focuses on the development and commercialization of all-solid-state battery cells and solid electrolyte materials for the battery-powered electric vehicle market in the United States. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Louisville, Colorado.

