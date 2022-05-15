Flutter Entertainment (OTCMKTS:PDYPY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Flutter Entertainment (OTCMKTS:PDYPY – Get Rating) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Flutter Entertainment PLC is involved in bookmaking business. Its brands portfolio consists of Betfair, Paddy Power, Sportsbet, TVG and FanDuel. Flutter Entertainment PLC, formerly known as Paddy Power Betfair plc, is based in DUBLIN, Ireland. “

PDYPY has been the topic of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on Flutter Entertainment from £155 ($191.10) to £138 ($170.14) in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Flutter Entertainment from £171 ($210.82) to £169 ($208.36) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Citigroup raised Flutter Entertainment from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Flutter Entertainment from £170.10 ($209.72) to £159.90 ($197.14) in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $11,693.25.

Shares of Flutter Entertainment stock opened at $55.06 on Wednesday. Flutter Entertainment has a one year low of $48.89 and a one year high of $108.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $55.86 and its 200 day moving average is $68.45.

About Flutter Entertainment (Get Rating)

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, daily fantasy sports products, and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting products; online games and casinos; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo, rummy, and poker; and business-to-business services.

