Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Price Target Lowered to $353.00 at KeyCorp

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by KeyCorp from $410.00 to $353.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on FTNT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fortinet from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $330.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. Mizuho upgraded Fortinet from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $340.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Bank of America downgraded Fortinet from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $385.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Fortinet from $362.00 to $390.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Fortinet from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fortinet has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $355.29.

FTNT opened at $281.55 on Wednesday. Fortinet has a 52-week low of $199.01 and a 52-week high of $371.77. The company has a market cap of $45.20 billion, a PE ratio of 73.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $310.37 and a 200-day moving average of $318.51.

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.34. Fortinet had a return on equity of 67.94% and a net margin of 17.79%. The firm had revenue of $954.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $886.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Fortinet will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Fortinet news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.43, for a total value of $1,128,348.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP John Whittle sold 1,704 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.50, for a total value of $537,612.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,084 shares of company stock valued at $3,066,567 over the last 90 days. 18.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Fortinet by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,668,040 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,193,491,000 after purchasing an additional 460,972 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Fortinet by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,520,747 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,984,156,000 after purchasing an additional 226,498 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Fortinet by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,962,568 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,062,635,000 after purchasing an additional 94,027 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Fortinet by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,577,369 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $566,906,000 after purchasing an additional 20,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Fortinet by 198.2% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,263,236 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $368,916,000 after purchasing an additional 839,674 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.47% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

