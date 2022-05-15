Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $189.67.

FNV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Franco-Nevada in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on Franco-Nevada from $113.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Franco-Nevada from C$194.00 to C$205.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Franco-Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FNV. Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its position in Franco-Nevada by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 3,174 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Franco-Nevada by 0.3% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 23,237 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,020,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 3.6% in the first quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 2,165 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 1.7% in the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 5,132 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,584 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

FNV traded up $0.45 on Tuesday, hitting $135.68. The company had a trading volume of 569,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 659,950. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.79, a P/E/G ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $156.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $144.88. Franco-Nevada has a 12-month low of $124.95 and a 12-month high of $169.32.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $338.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.27 million. Franco-Nevada had a net margin of 55.96% and a return on equity of 11.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Franco-Nevada will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.82%.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

