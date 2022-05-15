Frequency Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEIM) Short Interest Update

Frequency Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEIM – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a drop of 51.0% from the April 15th total of 9,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Needham Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Frequency Electronics by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 646,350 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,450,000 after buying an additional 28,008 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Frequency Electronics by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 194,366 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,007,000 after acquiring an additional 33,059 shares during the period. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Frequency Electronics by 130.2% in the 1st quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 94,742 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $824,000 after acquiring an additional 53,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Frequency Electronics by 12.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 33,303 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 3,810 shares during the period. 57.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Frequency Electronics from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th.

Frequency Electronics stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,488. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.34 million, a P/E ratio of -151.60 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.04. Frequency Electronics has a 52-week low of $7.18 and a 52-week high of $11.33.

Frequency Electronics (NASDAQ:FEIM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. Frequency Electronics had a negative return on equity of 0.74% and a negative net margin of 0.75%. The company had revenue of $12.25 million during the quarter.

Frequency Electronics Company Profile

Frequency Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells precision time and frequency control products and components for microwave integrated circuit applications. It operates through two segments, FEI-NY and FEI-Zyfer. The FEI-NY segment offers precision time, frequency generation, and synchronization products and subsystems used in communication satellites, terrestrial cellular telephone, or other ground-based telecommunication stations; and other components and systems for the United States military.

