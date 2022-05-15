Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 723,800 shares, a decline of 31.1% from the April 15th total of 1,050,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 524,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on FMS shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $32.40 to $30.30 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Oddo Bhf upgraded Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a €72.00 ($75.79) target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from €48.70 ($51.26) to €51.00 ($53.68) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Societe Generale dropped their target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from €61.00 ($64.21) to €57.00 ($60.00) in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.63.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 11,577,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,935,000 after buying an additional 2,118,186 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,925,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,496,000 after purchasing an additional 252,768 shares in the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC increased its holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 1,363,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,935,000 after purchasing an additional 210,819 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 514,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,703,000 after purchasing an additional 14,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 54.0% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 376,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,211,000 after purchasing an additional 131,870 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA stock traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $29.21. 486,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 409,242. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 52-week low of $28.75 and a 52-week high of $42.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.46 and a 200-day moving average of $32.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.08. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA had a return on equity of 6.99% and a net margin of 4.91%. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.7093 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.4%. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA’s payout ratio is 32.57%.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis care and related dialysis care services in Germany, North America, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

