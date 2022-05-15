FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $24.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company. It invests primarily in the senior secured debt and subordinated debt of private middle market U.S. companies. FS KKR Capital Corp., formerly known as FS Investment Corporation, is based in Philadelphia, United States. “

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of FS KKR Capital from $21.50 to $21.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th.

FS KKR Capital stock opened at $21.37 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a PE ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.17 and its 200-day moving average is $21.80. FS KKR Capital has a fifty-two week low of $19.71 and a fifty-two week high of $23.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 3.15.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $364.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.46 million. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 116.21% and a return on equity of 8.84%. As a group, analysts expect that FS KKR Capital will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This is a positive change from FS KKR Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.00%.

In other news, insider Daniel Pietrzak purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.61 per share, with a total value of $108,050.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 21,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $464,615. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard I. Goldstein acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.70 per share, with a total value of $43,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 28,500 shares in the company, valued at $618,450. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 14,592 shares of company stock worth $323,978. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in FS KKR Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Motco bought a new position in FS KKR Capital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new position in FS KKR Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. 41.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S. companies. It seeks to purchase interests in loans through secondary market transactions or directly from the target companies as primary market investments.

