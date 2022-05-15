FTAC Zeus Acquisition Corp.’s Lock-Up Period To Expire on May 18th (NASDAQ:ZINGU)

FTAC Zeus Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:ZINGU – Get Rating) lock-up period is set to expire on Wednesday, May 18th. FTAC Zeus Acquisition had issued 35,000,000 shares in its public offering on November 19th. The total size of the offering was $350,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the expiration of FTAC Zeus Acquisition’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing company insiders and major shareholders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

NASDAQ ZINGU opened at $9.94 on Friday. FTAC Zeus Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.94 and a 52 week high of $10.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.02.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZINGU. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FTAC Zeus Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC acquired a new position in FTAC Zeus Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,380,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new position in FTAC Zeus Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $300,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in FTAC Zeus Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,500,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in FTAC Zeus Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,000,000.

FTAC Zeus Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to FTAC Zeus Acquisition Corp.

