Future plc (OTCMKTS:FRNWF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Future plc (OTCMKTS:FRNWF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 57,300 shares, a growth of 71.0% from the April 15th total of 33,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 573.0 days.

Separately, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Future from GBX 3,900 ($48.08) to GBX 3,300 ($40.69) in a research report on Monday, April 25th.

Shares of OTCMKTS FRNWF traded down $1.43 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.57. 400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,473. Future has a 1 year low of $24.57 and a 1 year high of $51.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.66 and a 200 day moving average of $41.10.

Future plc, together with its subsidiaries, publishes content for technology, games, TV and entertainment, women's lifestyle, real life, music, creative and photography, sports, home interest, and B2B sectors primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates through Media and Magazine segments.

