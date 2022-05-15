Gala (GALA) Trading 30.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Gala (GALA) traded up 11.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 15th. Over the last week, Gala has traded down 30.3% against the U.S. dollar. Gala has a market capitalization of $655.28 million and $515.15 million worth of Gala was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gala coin can now be bought for $0.0939 or 0.00000310 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Gala Coin Profile

GALA is a coin. Its genesis date was September 11th, 2020. Gala’s total supply is 35,240,112,493 coins and its circulating supply is 6,977,205,436 coins. The official website for Gala is gala.games . Gala’s official Twitter account is @GoGalaGames and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “From one of the founders of Zynga and some of the creative minds behind FarmVille and Words With Friends comes Town Star, a game for the Gala blockchain. Blockchain is the next evolution of gaming and has the $148B industry buzzing with excitement. It’s gaming re-imagined to benefit creators and players, alike. The official ERC-20 Gala (GALA) powers the Gala Games Ecosystem. “

Gala Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gala directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gala should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gala using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

