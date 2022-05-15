Galway Metals Inc. (CVE:GWM) Director Purchases C$19,136.00 in Stock

Galway Metals Inc. (CVE:GWMGet Rating) Director Joseph Blaise Cartafalsa bought 46,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.42 per share, for a total transaction of C$19,136.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,235,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$930,116.93.

Joseph Blaise Cartafalsa also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Tuesday, April 26th, Joseph Blaise Cartafalsa bought 2,250 shares of Galway Metals stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.55 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,228.73.
  • On Thursday, March 31st, Joseph Blaise Cartafalsa bought 2,500 shares of Galway Metals stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.47 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,175.00.
  • On Wednesday, February 23rd, Joseph Blaise Cartafalsa bought 1,550 shares of Galway Metals stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.47 per share, for a total transaction of C$734.08.
  • On Tuesday, February 15th, Joseph Blaise Cartafalsa bought 5,000 shares of Galway Metals stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.49 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,451.10.

CVE:GWM opened at C$0.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$70.57 million and a P/E ratio of -3.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.56. Galway Metals Inc. has a 1 year low of C$0.39 and a 1 year high of C$1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 2.35.

Galway Metals Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties. It explores for zinc, gold, copper, silver, and lead. The company holds a 100% interest in the Clarence Stream project that covers an area of 61,000 hectares located in south-western New Brunswick, Canada.

