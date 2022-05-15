Gateley (LON:GTLY) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $208.84

Gateley (Holdings) Plc (LON:GTLY – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 208.84 ($2.57) and traded as high as GBX 216 ($2.66). Gateley shares last traded at GBX 216 ($2.66), with a volume of 36,454 shares.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Gateley in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th.

The stock has a market capitalization of £265.84 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 209.54 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 213.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.19, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.78.

Gateley (Holdings) Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial legal and consultancy services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, North and South America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Banking and Financial Services; Corporate; Business Services; Employees, Pensions and Benefits; and Property.

