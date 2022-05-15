Gather Trading 22.4% Lower This Week (GTH)

Gather (GTH) traded up 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 15th. Gather has a total market capitalization of $1.92 million and $272,264.00 worth of Gather was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gather coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0190 or 0.00000062 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Gather has traded 22.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Gather Profile

GTH is a coin. It was first traded on December 22nd, 2018. Gather’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 100,724,607 coins. Gather’s official message board is medium.com/@GatherNetwork . The Reddit community for Gather is https://reddit.com/r/GatherNetwork . Gather’s official Twitter account is @Gath3r_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Gather’s official website is www.gather.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Gath3r is a platform designed to monetize websites that can be an addition to or replace monetizing a site with display advertising. It enables websites to earn from users who simply browse a site with our code embedded in it to mine cryptocurrencies with their unused computing power, called a CPU or GPU, which stands for computer processing unit and graphics processing unit. The GTH (ERC-20) is used to support the network with payments to website owners who elect to mine Gath3r, as well as allow users to stake the platform token. “

Buying and Selling Gather

