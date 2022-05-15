General European Strategic Investments Inc. (OTCMKTS:GESI) Short Interest Up 80.6% in April

General European Strategic Investments Inc. (OTCMKTS:GESI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a growth of 80.6% from the April 15th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 782,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of GESI traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.10. 185,598 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 323,708. General European Strategic Investments has a twelve month low of $0.84 and a twelve month high of $23.00.
About General European Strategic Investments
