General Motors (NYSE:GM) Downgraded by Wells Fargo & Company to Underweight

Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) from an overweight rating to an underweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has $33.00 price target on the auto manufacturer’s stock, down from their prior price target of $74.00.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of General Motors in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of General Motors from $95.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of General Motors in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of General Motors from $70.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Nomura decreased their price objective on shares of General Motors from $66.00 to $56.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, General Motors has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $63.09.

GM opened at $38.21 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $55.72 billion, a PE ratio of 6.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.20. General Motors has a twelve month low of $34.58 and a twelve month high of $67.21.

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Rating ) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.53. General Motors had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 16.37%. The business had revenue of $35.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.25 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.25 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that General Motors will post 6.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 21,742 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total transaction of $1,087,969.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul A. Jacobson purchased 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $38.79 per share, for a total transaction of $1,357,650.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,266,900. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of General Motors by 218,225.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,682,486 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $802,201,000 after purchasing an additional 13,676,219 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of General Motors in the 4th quarter valued at $711,435,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its stake in shares of General Motors by 295.9% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 8,074,338 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $469,360,000 after purchasing an additional 6,034,872 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Motors by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,039,545 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,210,941,000 after purchasing an additional 2,891,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of General Motors by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 105,196,379 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,601,291,000 after purchasing an additional 2,472,288 shares during the last quarter. 82.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

