General Motors (NYSE:GM) Shares Purchased by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,352,397 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 13,625 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.16% of General Motors worth $137,921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in General Motors by 206.3% during the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 17,681 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 11,908 shares in the last quarter. Swarthmore Group Inc. lifted its holdings in General Motors by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. Swarthmore Group Inc. now owns 64,996 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,811,000 after purchasing an additional 14,969 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in General Motors by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 73,962 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,336,000 after purchasing an additional 2,061 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in General Motors by 6.5% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 335,469 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $17,683,000 after purchasing an additional 20,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holloway Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in General Motors by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 124,249 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $7,285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.66% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 25,645 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.04, for a total value of $1,001,180.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 64,170 shares in the company, valued at $2,505,196.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Paul A. Jacobson purchased 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $38.79 per share, with a total value of $1,357,650.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,266,900. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GM traded up $2.65 during trading on Friday, reaching $38.21. 22,997,285 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,482,734. General Motors has a twelve month low of $34.58 and a twelve month high of $67.21. The stock has a market cap of $55.72 billion, a PE ratio of 6.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $35.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.25 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 16.37%. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.25 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that General Motors will post 6.98 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of General Motors in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of General Motors from $70.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of General Motors from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of General Motors from $53.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of General Motors from $59.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.09.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

