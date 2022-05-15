Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) Shares Sold by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,493 shares of the company’s stock after selling 865 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.70% of Genesco worth $6,575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GCO. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genesco in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Genesco in the 4th quarter valued at about $212,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Genesco during the 4th quarter valued at about $237,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Genesco by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Genesco by 49.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.60% of the company’s stock.

GCO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Genesco in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Genesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Genesco in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Genesco has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.33.

Shares of NYSE GCO opened at $59.69 on Friday. Genesco Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.26 and a 52-week high of $73.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market cap of $815.37 million, a P/E ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 1.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $65.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.99.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $3.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.83. The business had revenue of $727.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $726.57 million. Genesco had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 18.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.76 EPS. Analysts predict that Genesco Inc. will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment offers footwear and accessories through the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, and Little Burgundy retail chains, as well as through e-commerce and catalogs for young men, women, and children.

