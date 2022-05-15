Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $430.79 Million

Equities research analysts expect Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Rating) to post sales of $430.79 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Genmab A/S’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $452.55 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $411.89 million. Genmab A/S posted sales of $319.48 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 34.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Genmab A/S will report full-year sales of $1.83 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.77 billion to $1.95 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.12 billion to $2.55 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Genmab A/S.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $402.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $387.16 million. Genmab A/S had a net margin of 35.58% and a return on equity of 14.23%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Genmab A/S from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Cowen began coverage on Genmab A/S in a report on Monday, May 2nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of Genmab A/S in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Genmab A/S from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded Genmab A/S from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $425.50.

Genmab A/S stock opened at $29.32 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.98. Genmab A/S has a 1-year low of $27.42 and a 1-year high of $49.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.52.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Genmab A/S by 1.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,088,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,382,000 after acquiring an additional 14,100 shares during the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Genmab A/S by 1.9% in the first quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 161,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,858,000 after acquiring an additional 2,966 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Genmab A/S by 63.9% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 869,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,448,000 after acquiring an additional 338,902 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in Genmab A/S by 13.7% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 157,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,694,000 after acquiring an additional 18,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Genmab A/S by 51.9% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 2,985 shares during the last quarter. 5.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; ofatumurnab, a human monoclonal antibody to treat chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and multiple sclerosis; and Amivantamab for advanced or metastatic gastric or esophageal cancer and NSCLC.

