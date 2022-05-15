Genus plc (OTCMKTS:GENSF) Short Interest Up 50.0% in April

Genus plc (OTCMKTS:GENSF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the April 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 12.0 days.

GENSF opened at $38.47 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.79 and a 200-day moving average of $53.71. Genus has a 12-month low of $36.38 and a 12-month high of $75.00.

Genus plc operates as an animal genetics company in North America, Latin America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Russia, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Genus PIC, Genus ABS, and Genus Research and Development. It sells sows, boars, and semen to breed pigs with various characteristics for pork production under the PIC brand.

