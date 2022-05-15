Genus plc (OTCMKTS:GENSF) Short Interest Up 50.0% in April

Genus plc (OTCMKTS:GENSF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the April 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 12.0 days.
GENSF opened at $38.47 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.79 and a 200-day moving average of $53.71. Genus has a 12-month low of $36.38 and a 12-month high of $75.00.
Genus Company Profile (Get Rating)
