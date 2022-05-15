GenWealth Group Inc. Has $3.73 Million Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

GenWealth Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,627 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,006 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for about 1.0% of GenWealth Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. GenWealth Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $3,733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVW. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 720.2% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 21,952 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000.

IVW traded up $2.04 on Friday, reaching $64.17. 3,289,244 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,212,449. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $71.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.42. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $60.81 and a 52-week high of $85.09.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

