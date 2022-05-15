GenWealth Group Inc. Makes New Investment in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

GenWealth Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. KWB Wealth boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. KWB Wealth now owns 3,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 27,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,961,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 20,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 25,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,901,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF stock traded up $1.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $71.15. The stock had a trading volume of 2,576,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 697,093. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 1 year low of $68.90 and a 1 year high of $78.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $74.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.67.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%.

