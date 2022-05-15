GenWealth Group Inc. Purchases Shares of 93,174 SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

GenWealth Group Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 93,174 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $15,929,000. SPDR Gold Shares makes up about 4.3% of GenWealth Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 46,525 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,954,000 after buying an additional 2,402 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 8,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,423,000 after buying an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 26,620 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,551,000 after buying an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,035,000. 33.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GLD traded down $1.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $168.79. The company had a trading volume of 13,026,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,369,716. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $160.68 and a twelve month high of $193.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $179.63 and its 200-day moving average is $173.81.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

