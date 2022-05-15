GenWealth Group Inc. Trims Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

GenWealth Group Inc. cut its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,176 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. GenWealth Group Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 43,320,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,977,300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106,544 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,066,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,129,496,000 after acquiring an additional 760,796 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 16,392,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,647,348,000 after acquiring an additional 273,957 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 11,640,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,991,305,000 after acquiring an additional 255,565 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,513,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,859,489,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178,956 shares during the period. 68.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE JNJ traded down $1.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $176.85. The stock had a trading volume of 7,732,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,780,665. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $177.92 and its 200 day moving average is $170.45. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $155.72 and a twelve month high of $186.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $465.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.83, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.66.

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.07. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.59% and a net margin of 20.90%. The firm had revenue of $23.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 23rd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.14%.

In related news, insider William Hait sold 29,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.58, for a total transaction of $5,452,142.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 80,236 shares in the company, valued at $14,729,724.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Thibaut Mongon sold 23,681 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.25, for a total value of $4,173,776.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $203.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com cut shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 30th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $188.57.

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

