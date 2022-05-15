GenWealth Group Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY)

GenWealth Group Inc. lowered its position in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,901 shares of the company’s stock after selling 114 shares during the quarter. GenWealth Group Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF worth $1,166,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IYY. EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF during the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 1,029.6% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $227,000.

Shares of IYY traded up $2.47 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $98.32. 55,765 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 79,894. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.95. iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF has a fifty-two week low of $94.11 and a fifty-two week high of $118.98.

iShares Dow Jones US ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the broad United States equity market, and is consisted of all of the companies in the Dow Jones Large-Cap Index, Dow Jones Mid-Cap Index and Dow Jones Small-Cap Index.

