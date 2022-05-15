Georgetown University Buys New Stake in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

Georgetown University bought a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 225,195 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,201,000. Canadian Pacific Railway makes up about 7.2% of Georgetown University’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Cordasco Financial Network grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 34.7% in the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 505 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 0.5% in the third quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 44,528 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,907,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,762 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 119.0% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 438 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 875 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 75.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CP stock traded up $1.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $69.31. 2,894,287 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,651,708. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 1 year low of $64.37 and a 1 year high of $84.22. The stock has a market cap of $64.45 billion, a PE ratio of 21.93, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $76.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.56.

Canadian Pacific Railway ( NYSE:CP Get Rating ) (TSE:CP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.07). Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 36.24%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. Canadian Pacific Railway’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.152 per share. This is an increase from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is 19.30%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America downgraded Canadian Pacific Railway from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$106.00 to C$105.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Canadian Pacific Railway from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Canadian Pacific Railway from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.13.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

