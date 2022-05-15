Georgetown University Buys Shares of 8,570 Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY)

Georgetown University bought a new stake in Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,000. Warby Parker comprises 0.2% of Georgetown University’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in Warby Parker during the fourth quarter worth $67,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in shares of Warby Parker in the fourth quarter valued at $69,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Warby Parker in the fourth quarter valued at $88,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Warby Parker by 542.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,092 shares during the period. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Warby Parker in the fourth quarter valued at $194,000. Institutional investors own 98.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WRBY traded up $0.24 on Friday, hitting $17.44. The company had a trading volume of 4,074,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,650,237. Warby Parker Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.02 and a 12-month high of $60.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.82.

Warby Parker ( NYSE:WRBY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $132.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. Warby Parker’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Warby Parker Inc. will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Warby Parker news, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp purchased 315,504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.31 per share, for a total transaction of $9,562,926.24. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David Abraham Gilboa sold 5,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $133,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,446 shares of company stock valued at $857,968 in the last ninety days.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Warby Parker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on Warby Parker from $52.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Warby Parker from $42.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on Warby Parker from $69.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Warby Parker from $68.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Warby Parker presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

Warby Parker Inc provides eyewear products. It offers eyeglasses, sunglasses, light-responsive lenses, blue-light-filtering lenses, and contact lenses, as well as accessories, including cases, lenses kit with anti-fog spray, pouches, and anti-fog lens spray. The company also offers eye exams and vision tests directly to consumers through its retail stores, website, and mobile apps.

