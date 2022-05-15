Gerdau S.A. (GGB) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 17th

Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.116 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th. This is a boost from Gerdau’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04.

Gerdau has a payout ratio of 20.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Gerdau to earn $0.81 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.8%.

Get Gerdau alerts:

GGB opened at $5.47 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Gerdau has a 12-month low of $4.19 and a 12-month high of $6.88.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gerdau from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.05.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Gerdau by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 29,001 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 2,011 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gerdau by 19.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,499 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 3,373 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gerdau by 14.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 41,751 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 5,324 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gerdau during the first quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gerdau during the first quarter worth $69,000.

Gerdau Company Profile (Get Rating)

Gerdau SA provides steel products and services. The company operates through Brazil Business, North America Business, South America Business, and Special Steel Business segments. It offers semi-finished products, including billets, blooms, and slabs; common long rolled products, such as rebars, wire rods, merchant bars, light shapes, and profiles to the construction and manufacturing industries; finished industrial products, including commercial rolled-steel bars, and light profiles and wires; agricultural products that include stakes and smooth wire products; and drawn products comprises barbed and barbless fence wires, galvanized wires, fences, concrete reinforcing wire meshes, nails, and clamps.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Gerdau Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gerdau and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.