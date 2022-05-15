Gerhard Lombard Buys 1,000 Shares of Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCAP) Stock

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCAP – Get Rating) CFO Gerhard Lombard purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.89 per share, for a total transaction of $16,890.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $346,903.71. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
NASDAQ CCAP opened at $17.01 on Friday. Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.58 and a 1 year high of $21.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $525.44 million, a PE ratio of 6.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.13.
Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $24.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.24 million. Crescent Capital BDC had a net margin of 78.46% and a return on equity of 7.88%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Crescent Capital BDC during the 3rd quarter valued at $103,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Crescent Capital BDC during the 1st quarter valued at $185,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crescent Capital BDC during the 4th quarter valued at $190,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Crescent Capital BDC during the 3rd quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, Eagle Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crescent Capital BDC during the 4th quarter valued at $222,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.76% of the company’s stock.
A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Crescent Capital BDC from $19.50 to $18.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Crescent Capital BDC in a research note on Monday, January 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Crescent Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.70.
About Crescent Capital BDC (Get Rating)
Crescent Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company. The fund focuses on originating and investing in the debt of middle market companies. It typically focuses on companies based in United States.
