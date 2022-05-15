Gerhard Lombard Buys 1,000 Shares of Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCAP) Stock

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCAP – Get Rating) CFO Gerhard Lombard purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.89 per share, for a total transaction of $16,890.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $346,903.71. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ CCAP opened at $17.01 on Friday. Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.58 and a 1 year high of $21.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $525.44 million, a PE ratio of 6.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.13.

Get Crescent Capital BDC alerts:

Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $24.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.24 million. Crescent Capital BDC had a net margin of 78.46% and a return on equity of 7.88%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Crescent Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.74%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Crescent Capital BDC during the 3rd quarter valued at $103,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Crescent Capital BDC during the 1st quarter valued at $185,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crescent Capital BDC during the 4th quarter valued at $190,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Crescent Capital BDC during the 3rd quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, Eagle Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crescent Capital BDC during the 4th quarter valued at $222,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Crescent Capital BDC from $19.50 to $18.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Crescent Capital BDC in a research note on Monday, January 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Crescent Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.70.

About Crescent Capital BDC (Get Rating)

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company. The fund focuses on originating and investing in the debt of middle market companies. It typically focuses on companies based in United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Crescent Capital BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crescent Capital BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.