Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the medical research company’s stock.
NYSE:CO opened at $2.75 on Thursday. Global Cord Blood has a 52 week low of $2.10 and a 52 week high of $6.31. The company has a market capitalization of $334.26 million, a P/E ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.97.
Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The medical research company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. Global Cord Blood had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 41.98%. The company had revenue of $49.78 million for the quarter.
About Global Cord Blood (Get Rating)
Global Cord Blood Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides umbilical cord blood storage and ancillary services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers cord blood testing, processing, and storage services under the direction of subscribers; and tests, processes, and stores donated cord blood, as well as provides matching services.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Global Cord Blood (CO)
- The Three Most Upgraded Stocks You Can Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/9 – 5/13
- Is Electronic Arts (NASDAQ: EA) Suddenly A Safe Haven?
- Beyond Meat Stock Value is Improving
- The Travel Sector Is Getting Upgraded
Receive News & Ratings for Global Cord Blood Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Cord Blood and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.