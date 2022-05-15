Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the medical research company’s stock.

NYSE:CO opened at $2.75 on Thursday. Global Cord Blood has a 52 week low of $2.10 and a 52 week high of $6.31. The company has a market capitalization of $334.26 million, a P/E ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.97.

Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The medical research company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. Global Cord Blood had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 41.98%. The company had revenue of $49.78 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Global Cord Blood by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 189,330 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $729,000 after buying an additional 11,709 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Global Cord Blood during the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Global Cord Blood during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Oasis Management Co Ltd. increased its holdings in Global Cord Blood by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Oasis Management Co Ltd. now owns 2,905,570 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $12,174,000 after purchasing an additional 400,636 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Global Cord Blood by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 29,704 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,914 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.13% of the company’s stock.

Global Cord Blood Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides umbilical cord blood storage and ancillary services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers cord blood testing, processing, and storage services under the direction of subscribers; and tests, processes, and stores donated cord blood, as well as provides matching services.

