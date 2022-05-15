Global Internet of People, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDH) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Global Internet of People, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 21,500 shares, a decrease of 38.9% from the April 15th total of 35,200 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 104,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:SDH opened at $1.64 on Friday. Global Internet of People has a 1 year low of $1.05 and a 1 year high of $4.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.68.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Global Internet of People stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Global Internet of People, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDH – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 18,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of Global Internet of People as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 0.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Global Internet of People, Inc, a consulting company, provides enterprise services to small and medium-sized enterprises in the People's Republic of China. It operates a peer-to-peer knowledge sharing and enterprise service platform, where knowledge is shared, and services are requested and provided.

