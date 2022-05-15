Global Water Resources (NASDAQ:GWRS) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Global Water Resources (NASDAQ:GWRS – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Global Water Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday.

NASDAQ:GWRS opened at $13.55 on Friday. Global Water Resources has a fifty-two week low of $13.27 and a fifty-two week high of $21.25. The firm has a market cap of $306.91 million, a P/E ratio of 61.59, a P/E/G ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.30.

Global Water Resources ( NASDAQ:GWRS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. Global Water Resources had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 11.05%. The firm had revenue of $10.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.10 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Global Water Resources will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

In other Global Water Resources news, Director Andrew M. Cohn bought 2,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.90 per share, for a total transaction of $42,468.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew M. Cohn bought 2,993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $47,888.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 44,391 shares of company stock valued at $710,169 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 45.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Global Water Resources by 22.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,046 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 3,469 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in Global Water Resources during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Global Water Resources during the third quarter worth $579,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Global Water Resources during the third quarter worth $256,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Global Water Resources by 16.3% in the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,936 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 2,231 shares in the last quarter. 31.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Global Water Resources, Inc, a water resource management company, owns, operates, and manages regulated water, wastewater, and recycled water utilities primarily in metropolitan Phoenix, Arizona. As of December 31, 2020, it served approximately 74,048 people in approximately 27,630 homes. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

