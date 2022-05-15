GlobalBoost-Y Price Up 25.8% Over Last 7 Days (BSTY)

GlobalBoost-Y (BSTY) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 14th. One GlobalBoost-Y coin can now be purchased for $0.0135 or 0.00000046 BTC on major exchanges. GlobalBoost-Y has a market cap of $242,664.27 and approximately $707.00 worth of GlobalBoost-Y was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, GlobalBoost-Y has traded up 25.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29,673.64 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,013.00 or 0.06783812 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0874 or 0.00000295 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003324 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00016837 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $66.82 or 0.00225195 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $206.11 or 0.00694597 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $153.31 or 0.00516665 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.55 or 0.00069243 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00004486 BTC.

GlobalBoost-Y Profile

BSTY is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the yescript hashing algorithm. It launched on September 8th, 2014. GlobalBoost-Y’s total supply is 17,950,579 coins. The official website for GlobalBoost-Y is globalboost-y.com . GlobalBoost-Y’s official Twitter account is @GlobalBoost . The Reddit community for GlobalBoost-Y is /r/globalboostcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “BSTY brings a completely new algorithm to the digital currency scene, and combines it with our real products, real company, and visible & accountable leadership. They aim to improve the acceptance of digital money, providing a safe & attractive investment using Yescrypt as POW – which is ASIC and FGPA resistant.. “

Buying and Selling GlobalBoost-Y

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GlobalBoost-Y directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GlobalBoost-Y should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GlobalBoost-Y using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

