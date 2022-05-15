Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) Price Target Cut to $70.00

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $92.00 to $76.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Globus Medical from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Globus Medical in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Globus Medical presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $83.31.

Get Globus Medical alerts:

Shares of NYSE:GMED opened at $63.59 on Wednesday. Globus Medical has a 52 week low of $57.21 and a 52 week high of $84.23. The company has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a PE ratio of 46.76, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $70.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.15.

Globus Medical ( NYSE:GMED Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The medical device company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $230.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.88 million. Globus Medical had a net margin of 14.77% and a return on equity of 11.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Globus Medical will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director James R. Tobin sold 4,484 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $322,848.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kelly Huller sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.58, for a total transaction of $188,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,484 shares of company stock worth $3,670,143 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 24.75% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GMED. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Globus Medical by 93.8% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 345 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in Globus Medical during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Globus Medical during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in Globus Medical by 758.0% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 429 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its position in Globus Medical by 183.5% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 499 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. 67.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Globus Medical (Get Rating)

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. It offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative, deformity, tumors, and trauma conditions; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Globus Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globus Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.