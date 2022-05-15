GNY Price Reaches $0.0066 (GNY)

GNY (GNY) traded 24.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 15th. GNY has a market cap of $1.27 million and approximately $8,775.00 worth of GNY was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, GNY has traded 81.4% lower against the dollar. One GNY coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0066 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29,929.75 or 1.00014601 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003220 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003219 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00002340 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.50 or 0.00104608 BTC.

About GNY

GNY is a coin. It launched on November 23rd, 2020. GNY’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 192,376,657 coins. The official website for GNY is www.gny.io . GNY’s official Twitter account is @gny_io . GNY’s official message board is medium.com/@GNY.IO

According to CryptoCompare, “GNY introduces machine learning to pre-existing blockchains, offering smart APIs that bridge to Ethereum, to Asch, to Lisk and any developer working with the universal system. With GNY Centre, GNY brings its own dedicated blockchain that can host side chains, offering a powerful set of tools to launch and host the users' own project from conception to implementation in a developer-friendly environment built around artificial intelligence. “

Buying and Selling GNY

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GNY directly using US dollars.

