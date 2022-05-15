Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) Receives $23.63 Average Price Target from Analysts

Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation, two have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.63.

Several research firms have issued reports on GLNG. TheStreet raised Golar LNG from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Bank of America raised Golar LNG from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $19.50 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Golar LNG from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Golar LNG from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Golar LNG in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Golar LNG during the 1st quarter worth $4,193,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Golar LNG by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 446,899 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $11,075,000 after purchasing an additional 14,637 shares in the last quarter. Permian Investment Partners LP acquired a new position in Golar LNG during the 1st quarter worth $30,655,000. Apis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Golar LNG during the 1st quarter worth $2,478,000. Finally, Cohanzick Management LLC acquired a new position in Golar LNG during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. 82.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GLNG stock traded up $1.44 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.61. 1,377,120 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,371,913. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 0.73. Golar LNG has a 1-year low of $10.01 and a 1-year high of $26.60.

Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The shipping company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $115.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.01 million. Golar LNG had a return on equity of 0.92% and a net margin of 91.35%. As a group, research analysts expect that Golar LNG will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Golar LNG Limited designs, builds, owns, and operates marine infrastructure for the liquefaction and regasification of LNG. It operates through Shipping and FLNG segments. The company engages in the operation and chartering of LNG carriers, Floating Liquefaction Natural Gas Vessel (FLNG), and floating storage regasification units (FSRUs), as well as operates external vessels.

