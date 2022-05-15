Golden Goose Trading 4% Lower Over Last 7 Days (GOLD)

Golden Goose (GOLD) traded down 13.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 15th. One Golden Goose coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Golden Goose has traded down 4% against the US dollar. Golden Goose has a market capitalization of $263,734.63 and $174,320.00 worth of Golden Goose was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003363 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001417 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001808 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $158.11 or 0.00532308 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.98 or 0.00036960 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59,580.38 or 2.00588677 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Mad Viking Games (MVG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004757 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00008605 BTC.

About Golden Goose

Golden Goose launched on December 30th, 2020. Golden Goose’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 165,994,209 coins. Golden Goose’s official Twitter account is @GoldenGooseNews

According to CryptoCompare, “Golden Goose is a cryptocurrency mining center and global cryptocurrency exchange platform using Paraguay's cheap and clean electricity. “

Golden Goose Coin Trading

