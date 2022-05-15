Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Cuts Stock Position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) by 32.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,057,995 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,864,322 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.96% of VICI Properties worth $182,407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in VICI Properties by 62.8% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 879 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in VICI Properties by 41.6% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in VICI Properties by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its position in VICI Properties by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH raised its position in VICI Properties by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 9,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VICI traded up $1.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $28.73. 10,260,478 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,833,022. The company has a quick ratio of 14.85, a current ratio of 14.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.50 billion, a PE ratio of 17.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.97. VICI Properties Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.23 and a fifty-two week high of $33.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.45.

VICI Properties ( NYSE:VICI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $416.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $410.84 million. VICI Properties had a net margin of 63.44% and a return on equity of 10.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. Research analysts predict that VICI Properties Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 23rd. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is 89.44%.

In other VICI Properties news, Director Michael D. Rumbolz purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.88 per share, with a total value of $53,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

VICI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded VICI Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on VICI Properties in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on VICI Properties in a report on Thursday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on VICI Properties in a report on Monday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.73.

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

