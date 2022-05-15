Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Lowers Stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. cut its position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,060,315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 194,277 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.25% of Dominion Energy worth $161,859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, TimeScale Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 72.4% in the fourth quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 481 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on D. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays began coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.25.

D stock traded up $0.71 during trading on Friday, hitting $83.61. 2,626,646 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,449,028. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.37 and a 52 week high of $88.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $84.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.41.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.31 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 20.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.58%.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

