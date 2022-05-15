Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Raises Stock Position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 47.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,534,233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 815,055 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $181,425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Rinkey Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. 76.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

O traded up $2.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $67.41. 5,223,723 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,635,378. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.55 billion, a PE ratio of 66.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $68.98 and its 200 day moving average is $69.13. Realty Income Co. has a 52 week low of $62.74 and a 52 week high of $75.40.

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.63). The company had revenue of $807.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $748.69 million. Realty Income had a net margin of 18.91% and a return on equity of 2.44%. Realty Income’s revenue was up 82.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Realty Income Co. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a may 22 dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.247 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 290.20%.

O has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Realty Income from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Realty Income from $82.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Realty Income from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.80.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

