Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW – Get Rating) by 15.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,437,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 617,421 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 3.28% of Highwoods Properties worth $153,290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HIW. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 1.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 64,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,020,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 68.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 344,787 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,574,000 after acquiring an additional 140,488 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 75.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 24,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 10,348 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 11.2% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 2.3% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.16% of the company’s stock.

HIW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Highwoods Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Highwoods Properties in a report on Friday, April 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com cut Highwoods Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Highwoods Properties from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Highwoods Properties currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.60.

Shares of NYSE:HIW traded up $0.55 on Friday, reaching $38.84. 1,021,723 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 600,070. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.05. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.19 and a 52 week high of $48.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.04. Highwoods Properties had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 37.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Highwoods Properties, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 20th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.15%. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.67%.

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (REIT) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. Highwoods is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

