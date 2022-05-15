Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 5,354,572 Shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) by 59.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,602,690 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,354,572 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in International Paper were worth $169,254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in International Paper by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,145,337 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,134,348,000 after buying an additional 148,596 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in International Paper by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,725,761 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $362,084,000 after buying an additional 128,213 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in International Paper by 0.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,795,171 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $379,986,000 after purchasing an additional 25,091 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in International Paper by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,055,991 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $284,511,000 after purchasing an additional 235,251 shares during the period. Finally, Mizuho Markets Americas LLC bought a new position in International Paper during the fourth quarter worth about $267,490,000. Institutional investors own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

Get International Paper alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Paper Co /New/ International sold 4,132,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total value of $143,587,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,614,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $160,348,940.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

IP traded up $0.21 on Friday, reaching $47.79. The company had a trading volume of 2,579,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,809,976. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.79. The company has a market cap of $17.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.73. International Paper has a 52-week low of $40.45 and a 52-week high of $65.27.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 17.16%. International Paper’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that International Paper will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th will be paid a $0.4625 dividend. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.93%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of International Paper from $47.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Bank of America lowered shares of International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of International Paper from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.31.

International Paper Profile (Get Rating)

International Paper Company operates as a packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through two segments: Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.