Good Life Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Good Life Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,602 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Howard Capital Management Group LLC raised its position in Allstate by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 2,169 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC raised its position in Allstate by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 2,524 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Allstate by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC now owns 1,806 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Allstate by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,199 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its position in shares of Allstate by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 1,523 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. 75.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Allstate alerts:

ALL stock opened at $128.19 on Friday. The Allstate Co. has a 1-year low of $106.11 and a 1-year high of $144.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $35.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.74, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.02.

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.79 by ($0.21). Allstate had a return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 7.20%. The business had revenue of $10.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 9.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. This is an increase from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.48%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Allstate from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Allstate from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. UBS Group raised shares of Allstate from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $126.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Allstate from $105.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Allstate in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $188.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.31.

In other Allstate news, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.87, for a total value of $371,610.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

Allstate Profile (Get Rating)

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.