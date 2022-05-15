Good Life Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,039 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 444 shares during the quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ENB. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 167.0% in the third quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,913,847 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $125,175,000 after buying an additional 5,575,344 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Enbridge by 59.5% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 6,022,268 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $239,687,000 after purchasing an additional 2,245,763 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in Enbridge by 32.4% during the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 5,959,218 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $237,123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459,796 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its holdings in Enbridge by 48.2% during the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 4,221,880 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $168,162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Enbridge by 41.8% during the fourth quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 3,130,018 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $122,435,000 after purchasing an additional 922,863 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.23% of the company’s stock.

ENB stock opened at $43.79 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.17. Enbridge Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.21 and a 12-month high of $47.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $88.73 billion, a PE ratio of 19.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.77.

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Rating ) (TSE:ENB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.01). Enbridge had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 10.40%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.669 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is presently 117.47%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ENB shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Enbridge from C$61.00 to C$62.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$59.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on Enbridge from C$58.00 to C$62.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enbridge has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.43.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

