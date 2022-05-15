Good Life Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Good Life Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 31.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,383 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 5,808 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $519,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UBER. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $635,212,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 49,538,244 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,077,139,000 after purchasing an additional 9,449,743 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the third quarter worth $286,355,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 6,009.3% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,820,200 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $215,945,000 after purchasing an additional 4,741,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Par Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Uber Technologies by 31,472.0% during the third quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,735,800 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $212,164,000 after buying an additional 4,720,800 shares during the period. 72.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Shares of UBER stock opened at $24.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.67. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.69 and a 12 month high of $52.36.

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.77. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 29.51% and a positive return on equity of 8.87%. The company had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi bought 200,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.73 per share, with a total value of $5,346,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,420,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,982,474.64. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on UBER. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $52.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $78.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $68.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Twenty-eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.69.

About Uber Technologies (Get Rating)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.