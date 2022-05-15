Good Life Advisors LLC Has $380,000 Stock Holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Good Life Advisors LLC lessened its position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,530 shares of the company’s stock after selling 93 shares during the quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $380,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MCK. Putnam Investments LLC raised its position in McKesson by 486.4% in the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 2,323,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,198,000 after buying an additional 1,926,999 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its position in McKesson by 231.4% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 414,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,585,000 after buying an additional 289,231 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in McKesson by 38,029.7% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 233,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,085,000 after buying an additional 233,122 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in McKesson in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,919,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in McKesson by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,705,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,418,098,000 after buying an additional 168,279 shares during the last quarter. 85.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MCK opened at $324.24 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $310.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $267.70. The company has a market capitalization of $47.13 billion, a PE ratio of 44.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.67. McKesson Co. has a 1 year low of $184.43 and a 1 year high of $339.94.

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $5.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.06 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $66.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.82 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 0.42% and a negative return on equity of 538.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.05 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 23.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.07%.

In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 5,438 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.25, for a total value of $1,757,833.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Nancy Flores sold 3,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.09, for a total value of $1,025,974.82. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,692,329.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,290 shares of company stock valued at $9,196,408 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MCK. Cowen raised their price target on McKesson from $325.00 to $361.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on McKesson from $352.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on McKesson in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Mizuho raised their price target on McKesson from $280.00 to $331.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on McKesson from $270.00 to $343.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, McKesson currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $320.08.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare supply chain management, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

